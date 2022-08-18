Your turn — Let’s water our inflation and grow lies

Last week’s inflation report was pretty much what we expected, as prices were more than 8% higher year over year. Biden told America’s inflation was at zero, however, because prices hadn’t gone up much from June to July.

Virginia Democrats continue to insist that the economy is in great shape.

In all fairness, the economy probably is in great shape inside their small, urban prosperity

bubbles.

Out in the rest of Virginia, however, families are having trouble making ends meet thanks to Biden inflation.

Consumer prices in July were 8.5 percent higher in July 2022 than they were in July 2021.

Food prices have gone up 10.9 percent year over year, the fastest pace since May 1979.

Butter is up 26.4 percent over the past year, eggs have surged 38% and coffee is up more than 20 percent.

Electricity prices are up 15.2 percent from just a year ago.

Virginia Democrats remain disconnect from the lives of everyday Virginians.

Inflation is still hurting families when it comes to feeding their families, driving a car, or using electricity.

STUDENTS AND SCHOOLS

It should come as no surprise that Democrats and other far-left groups are digging in against the parent-first education reforms put in place by Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly.

It should be even less of a surprise that their opposition is based in half-truths and outright lies.

Governor Youngkin is correct. Teachers should not keep secrets from parents. Period.

Parents, not teachers, bear the prime responsibility for raising children. Full stop.

They, not teachers, not the community, not social workers, are the ones charged with the care and nurture of their children from birth to age 18.

Not only should schools not keep secrets from parents, but they should also let children know that they won’t keep secrets from parents.

The same groups that are calling for teachers to keep secrets are also angry that parents will have a say in what their children are taught in school.

Senate Bill 656 gives parents the right to opt their children out of any materials in school that are sexually explicit.

That legislation blocked the discussion of gender identity and other sexual topics for children younger than 3rd grade.

At the bottom line, Democrats want parents cut out of the education of their children.

Republicans have and will always oppose this heinous idea.

Virginia should be leading the way across the nation. Other states in the past have looked to Virginia since Virginia is known for our leadership. I will keep fighting for our values in Richmond and will never support any socialist propaganda that will hurt Virginia families.

DEL. TOMMY WRIGHT can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.