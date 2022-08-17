Your turn —August snowballs continue, so does the hype

Sometimes, people believe that a small lie might be okay. This often leads to bigger lies to cover the first. No better example exists than Richard Nixon when he denied knowledge of a third-rate burglary at the Watergate office of his Democrat opponents. This led to a trial in the Senate which resulted in his resignation of the presidency.

In the following fifty years, some political candidates and office holders can no longer differentiate between truth and hyperbole. They must believe that voters, their constituents, are so financially illiterate that they will believe anything the national media will report.

A TALE OF TWO BILLS

Two bills that passed the United States Senate are perfect examples. The first gave away billions of dollars for mega-corporations to build computer chip facilities in the United States. We need those facilities in this country to serve our needs. Hopefully, one or more will come to our region to provide good jobs and investments. However, place that bill beside President Biden’s so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

In that bill, the proponents argued that some corporations were simply not paying their share of the nation’s tax burden. Their argument is that these companies pay limited taxes. Why do they pay little or no tax? Because they have lobbied Congress to give them tax breaks. So here we

have our Senators telling us that these corporations should pay a minimum 15% income taxes. Therefore, the big computer chips will get a big tax break with the first bill and then become obligated to pay a big tax payment in the other bill. That is not the stupidest part of the bill.

NO TAX INCREASES FOR MOST PEOPLE?

This was the big promise that candidate Biden made during his election campaign. He said, “no one making less than $400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes.” He has repeatedly made that claim even regarding his Inflation Reduction bill. Virginian U.S. Senators echoed those claims.

Additionally, Senator Manchin of West Virginia repeatedly claimed he would never raise taxes on middle income citizens. They say this in spite of non-partisan financial experts stating that all will be negatively impacted. The bill calls for hiring 87,000 IRS employees to catch rich folks that are avoiding taxes. That group is 1.8% of our population, fewer than 500,000 families. If they were not lying, this would mean one agent per every 5 of those top earners. That makes no sense to anyone that looks at the numbers.

Every well-off earner that I know of are respectable folks that would not risk their reputation by acting illegally. Additionally, they also have tax experts and tax lawyers to keep themselves legal. The fact is that if they are able to hire 87,000 new employees, probably 10,000 would be supervising rather than producing anything. We could easily expect that 3,000 or 4,000 would be assigned to Virginia.

Can you imagine several hundred agents roaming around Southern Virginia? Clearly, they will not be focused on high earners. They will have to prove their value by going after those of us who can’t afford tax specialists. Many of them will be our small businesses that will not have the time or resources to fight and will simply take a hit just to get rid of the auditors. Maybe they do need a few more employees. I need a particular copy of a letter they sent me 15 years ago. The IRS states it is easy to get a copy.

However, for the last week, every time we call, we get a message that no one is available. The recording tells you to call back later every time, then disconnects you. It appears that all their employees are pretending they are working at home, and no one is getting service. Don’t be too concerned, however, they advertised for agents this week.

Those that apply must be willing to carry a firearm and not be afraid to use deadly force if needed. So, the House of Representatives passes a bill that our U.S. Senators support, to outlaw firearms while arming IRS agents?

Hopefully, the public is not as stupid as they believe us to be. Hopefully, enough voters will not be tricked into supporting them as they bribe our citizens with the tax money that our children and grandchildren will be forced to pay.

FRANK RUFF JR. serves as the 15th District senator in Virginia. He can be reached at Sen. Ruff@verizon.net, (434) 374-5129 or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.