Veteran journalist takes over Farmville Herald, sister papers

FARMVILLE – As of this week, Brian Carlton will take over as regional editor for The Farmville Herald, The Charlotte Gazette and The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch.

Farmville Newsmedia reached a deal this month with the 21-year media veteran to manage the properties. A nine-time Virginia Press Association award winner, Carlton currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the Virginia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Some background about Brian

Over the last decade, the 42-year-old managed the Waynesboro News Virginian and then the Martinsville Bulletin for Lee Enterprises, before leaving newspapers to work with BBC Travel and 100 Days in Appalachia. Carlton also runs his own company, DogPatch Solutions, which helps build digital infrastructure for companies and nonprofits. But a desire to get back into local news brought him to the area.

“I believe a news organization’s job is to produce work that makes a difference in the lives of those it covers,” Carlton said. “We’re meant to be a resource people can trust. How will a state decision affect this community? Why did the power shut off today? When will high-speed internet reach my neighborhood? People have questions and want to get them answered. That’s where we come in.”

A digital commitment at Farmville Herald

Carlton said Farmville Newsmedia’s commitment to digital projects also attracted him to the job.

“People get their news in a variety of ways,” Carlton said. “Some folks pick up the print paper every day. Others go to social media or check stories in their email. Farmville Newsmedia does a great job recognizing this and meeting people where they are.”

A self-described country boy originally from Wilkes County, North Carolina, Carlton said he looks forward to introducing himself to Farmville and the surrounding communities, while helping The Farmville Herald and its sister papers produce quality content.