Sylvia Romaine Trent Holcomb, 67 of Chesterfield, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 9. Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband, Christopher E. Holcomb; son, Kisma Crowder (LaShawnda); two grandchildren, Kaila and Zion Crowder; sisters, Katherine Johnson and Velma Mayo; brothers, Hazell Trent (Gloria), Marshall Trent (Bonnie) and Alfred Trent (Bridgette) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A public viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland. Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m., at Reed Rock Baptist Church, Amelia Courthouse with Rev. Earnest Cleveland officiating and Rev. Richard Bailey, eulogist.

