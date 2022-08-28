Students learn at Virginia Tech camp

The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored two high school students for the week-long Youth Conservation Camp (YCC) held at Virginia Tech this summer. Fuqua School ninth grader Marina Morris and Prince Edward County High School tenth grader Nia Davis applied for and were granted this opportunity.

“YCC was very fun and it helped me learn more about the career path I wanted to take,” Morris said. “They have lots of hands-on activities and you can talk to many people from different environmental jobs. I would encourage anyone interested in a career path with nature and ecology to apply for this camp.”

Davis added that she learned a lot.

“My favorite activity was canoeing, since it was my first time.”

All high school aged students residing in Amelia, Nottoway or Prince Edward Counties are eligible for this opportunity. Check PSWCD’s web site or Facebook page in the spring for application and camp details. www.piedmontswcd.org.