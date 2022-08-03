Sorority participates in Habitat for Humanity construction

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Rho Omega Chapter, recently assisted in the construction of a Habitat for Humanity house in Buckingham County.

The Habitat for Humanity project is in conjunction with the sorority’s Target 5: Global Impact in which the sorority engages in community service projects that have an international impact and partners with organizations that make a difference worldwide.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.”