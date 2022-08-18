Road work planned

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Appomattox County:

• Route 605 (Dreaming Creek Road) – base stone placement and surface treatment, flaggers will assist traffic.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

• Route 673 (Virginia Mill Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 683 – Road closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 683 in Buckingham County. Route 683 (Saw Mill Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 608 (Deer Run Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Hwy). Road closure is planned until Sept. 30, 2022.

• Route 702 (Ivy Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 756 (Wise Ridge Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

• Note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected. Road closure of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road expected to begin June 6, 2022, weather permitting, with signed detour in place for approximately two months.

• Route 730 (School House Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Route 744 (Whispering Woods Road) – Rural rustic project.

• Note districtwide activities above.