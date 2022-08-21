Pyle completes Emergency Management training

At its Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors recognized the County’s Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Trey Pyle, for his completion of the National Emergency Management Basic Academy through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Over the last year, Trey has been working hard on acquiring emergency management skills and training to better serve the citizens of Prince Edward County,” said Assistant County Administrator and County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Elam Puckett. “Similar to the basic academies operated for the fire service and law enforcement, the FEMA Basic Academy provides emergency management professionals a broad foundation in emergency management policy and practice.”

The National Emergency Management Basic Academy is a program for professionals committed to emergency management. The academy consists of 120 hours of classroom training. Twelve prerequisite classes are also required prior to admission.

Also, at its Aug. 9 meeting, the Board approved the appointment of Pyle to the position of Hazardous Material Coordinator for Prince Edward County. The Code of Virginia requires each political subdivision of the Commonwealth to appoint a hazardous material coordinator.

Previously, this position was held by Puckett. With the qualifications that Pyle brings to his position of Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Puckett recommended the Board consider elevating his response and coordination role for the County which would bring his significant field experience to the position. Additionally, Pyle will attend a week-long Hazardous Material Technician training school through FEMA later this fall.