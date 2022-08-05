P.E. Sheriff’s Office names Employee of the Month

Bernice Letterman, administrative secretary with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, was named Employee of the Month for July. Pictured in the front row: Board Chair Odessa Pride Ed.D., County Administrator Doug Stanley, Bernice Letterman and Employee of the Month Coordinator Crystal Baker. Back row: Supervisor Pattie Cooper-Jones, Supervisor Jerry Townsend, Vice Chair Llew Gilliam, Supervisor Carol Stiff and Supervisor Cannon Watson.