P.E. Sheriff’s Office names Employee of the Month

Published 1:14 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By Staff Report

(Photo by Sarah Puckett)

Bernice Letterman, administrative secretary with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, was named Employee of the Month for July. Pictured in the front row: Board Chair Odessa Pride Ed.D., County Administrator Doug Stanley, Bernice Letterman and Employee of the Month Coordinator Crystal Baker. Back row: Supervisor Pattie Cooper-Jones, Supervisor Jerry Townsend, Vice Chair Llew Gilliam, Supervisor Carol Stiff and Supervisor Cannon Watson.

More News

Rice resident appointed to state service board

What items qualify for Virginia’s tax-free weekend?

God’s Grace Mission Center brings community together

Managing expenses helps counter inflation

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections