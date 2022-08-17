Mary Jane Stidham, of Cumberland, went to be with her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her husband, John Stidham; two daughters, Cathy Bato of Texas and Dawn Mills of West Virginia; five grandchildren; four great grand- children; a brother, John W. Lawhorne (Jack) of Cartersville and many nieces and nephews.

Jane grew up in Nelson County with her parents, Mary K. and Thornton W. Lawhorne, but lived most of her adult like in Northern Virginia before moving to Cumberland 16 years ago.

Mom had many things she loved, but she especial- ly loved her little dog JJ. She also loved the beautiful vibrant color purple. Mom retired from the Potomac Branch of the Prince William County Library System as an Administrative Assistant. She enjoyed her re- tirement by traveling and had many adventures. She loved her home and kept in touch with family and friends with her computer.

Before her illness, she attended Payne United Methodist Church in Cumberland with many friends who adored her.

Mom will be missed by many. She had a strong will for life and we’ll always remember her beautiful blue eyes.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.