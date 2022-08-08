Martin declares candidacy for Farmville town council

FARMVILLE – Rhodes Martin Jr. wants the Ward B seat on the Farmville town council. The Farmville native announced his candidacy on Monday, Aug. 8, saying he believes he’s the best for the position.

“As an active member in the community, I provide a young perspective by coupling my historical roots in Farmville with my energetic outlook,” Martin said. “I was born and raised in Farmville and returned shortly after attending the University of Virginia. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be living with my family in the town I love, just steps from where I grew up.”

Martin says he sees Farmville’s strengths as a viable downtown, an interested and active town government, a strong Chamber of Commerce, a sound sense of a diverse community and a symbiotic relationship with both Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College.

“As a town council member, I would listen to community members’ concerns,” Martin said, “and address those concerns through the existing strengths of the town.”

Long-term vision for Farmville town council

Martin said his long-term vision for Farmville is growth.

“Only through thoughtful and conscientious growth can Farmville offer valuable resources to all our residents who fuel Farmville’s future,” Martin said. “I offer fresh ideas on how to recruit and retain a population that will sustain Farmville for many years to come.”

Martin also laid out three specific objectives he hopes to achieve .

First, he wants to amass employment opportunities from C-level to A-level. Second, he hopes to enhance community togetherness and third, he wants to support current, new and innovative town projects.

“Through a fresh and interactive approach, I would collaborate with all interested parties to build community cohesiveness,” Martin said. “To address community problems, I would strive to attain reasonable and acceptable solutions for everyone involved.”

Martin said if elected, he would listen to community members and collaborate with town management “to continue to make Farmville the best place to live, work, run, dine, and rock.”

The Farmville town council election will be held Nov. 8.

Martin’s announcement isn’t the first for the upcoming election. After Mayor Whitus announced he wouldn’t seek another term, both Carl Eggleston and Brian Vincent announced plans to run for the seat.