Margaret “Peggy” Payne Greene, 101, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, at her home in Arlington.

Margaret was born July 28, 1921 in Darlington Heights to Mollie and Jim Payne. She was educated in Prince Edward Co. Schools and received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Stetson University in Deland, Florida. She married Jesse L. Greene in 1943 and they built a home in Arlington, when it was still pastureland. She worked as Assistant Treasurer of George Washington University until her retirement at age 70. She became a member of Alpha XI Delta Sorority at Stetson University and stayed active in sorority affairs throughout her life as an alumnae member. She served as a Deacon, Trustee and on many Committees at the Westover Baptist Church. She was involved in the Quota Club, Civic Association, Mortar Board and National Association of college and University Business Officers.

She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mollie and Jim Payne as well as her five siblings and their spouses, Mary Davis (Bill) of Deland, Florida, Olive Wilkerson (Emmitt) of Roxboro, North Carolina, Edward Payne (Virginia) of Chase City, Gertrude Radkevich (Henry) of Darlington Heights and Leona Gibson (Aubrey) of Cullen.

She is survived by two nephews, Henry Gibson of Cullen and Jim Payne of Orangeburg, South Carolina; three nieces, Susan Bankston of Keysville, Marie Radkevich of Oviedo, Florida and Ann Wilkerson of Roxboro North Carolina. In addition there are numerous great nieces and nephews.

Margaret, “Peggy”, was loved by all who came in contact with her and will be profoundly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., in Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.