Longwood women’s soccer takes first loss on G.A.M.E. night

FARMVILLE – An enthusiastic crowd of 1,348 cheered on the Longwood women’s soccer team on Friday night in The G.A.M.E. 12.0, but Wofford took down Longwood 1-0 after making a first-half goal stick.

Goals (Assists)

25′ – Wofford: Ashley Grant

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Longwood (2-1) came out firing and posted a pair of shots and earned two corners in the first six minutes of the match behind the support of the energetic home crowd. The fans lived and died on every chance the Lancers generated throughout the match.

However, it was Wofford’s (2-0-1) Ashley Grant that would strike for the only goal of the match in the 25th minute. Grant took a ball shanked kick straight up the middle and tapped it to the left corner for the 1-0 lead and her second goal of the season.

Longwood pressed and posted nine shots in the first half and 12 for the game, but Wofford’s Caroline Doss pushed aside the three that were on target.

The crowd willed Longwood back into it late, but the team’s final surge came up just short.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“First and foremost, we want to thank the Longwood and Farmville community for coming out and showing such tremendous support for our program and the occasion,” head coach Todd Dyer said. “Unfortunately we weren’t quite able to deliver the result that we hoped for.”

“That was probably our strongest first half performance of the season in how we were able to possess the ball and create, but we still found ourselves down a goal off of a fluky goal kick in our end,” Dyer added. “The second half Wofford showed the initiative, and we struggled to build any momentum until late. We still couldn’t find that finishing touch, so that 1-0 result is one we will have to accept and respond to next time out.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

With 1,348 in attendance for the 12th edition of The G.A.M.E., one of Longwood University’s storied traditions continues. The G.A.M.E. (Greatest Athletics March Ever) is the culmination of the First Friday Back to school, and students across the university earn that year’s scarf following a march from the main campus to the Longwood Athletic Complex on Johnston Drive.

Ten players had a shot for the Lancers, with both Emma Jones and Julia Gill leading the way with two apiece.

Megan Baker forced Doss to make a heroic save for Wofford with a shot to the top left corner of the goal in the 22nd minute.

Mary Kate Levush made multiple diving stops for Longwood to keep the Lancers within a goal after halftime. The senior finished with six saves in the match.

Longwood has one match remaining in the four-match homestand to start the 2022 campaign.

Next for Longwood women’s soccer:

Longwood hosts Howard on Monday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the match will be aired on ESPN+.