Longwood University teams receive ESPN+ slots

FARMVILLE – As the fall semester approaches, Longwood University athletics have produced a broadcast schedule that features 22 home games on ESPN+ for the fall sports.

Lancers men’s and women’s soccer finished in the top half of the Big South regular season standings last season, and field hockey claimed the three spot in the Mid-American Conference. All but one home event will be available on ESPN+. ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription-based streaming platform as part of a conference-wide broadcast partnership with ESPN.

The women’s soccer team opens up the broadcasting season against UMBC on August 21st in Farmville, and follows up with another home game against Wofford on August 26th at 6 p.m.

Field Hockey has their first ESPN+ match scheduled for August 28th against Richmond. The men’s soccer team doesn’t play at home until September 13th when Navy visits for a 6 p.m. clash.

The 22-game set is made up of seven men’s soccer matches, eight women’s soccer matches and seven field hockey.

The Longwood University broadcast schedule is subject to change throughout the season due to weather or game conflicts. Changes will be announced at LongwoodLancers.com and on the main Longwood athletics Twitter account, @LongwoodLancers.

Date Game Start Time