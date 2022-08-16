Longwood University teams receive ESPN+ slots

Published 8:06 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Staff Report

Longwood soccer

FARMVILLE – As the fall semester approaches, Longwood University athletics have produced a broadcast schedule that features 22 home games on ESPN+ for the fall sports.

Lancers men’s and women’s soccer finished in the top half of the Big South regular season standings last season, and field hockey claimed the three spot in the Mid-American Conference. All but one home event will be  available on ESPN+. ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription-based streaming platform as part of a conference-wide broadcast partnership with ESPN.

The women’s soccer team opens up the broadcasting season against UMBC on August 21st in Farmville, and follows up with another home game against Wofford on August 26th at 6 p.m.

Field Hockey has their first ESPN+ match scheduled for August 28th against Richmond. The men’s soccer team doesn’t play at home until September 13th when Navy visits for a 6 p.m. clash.

The 22-game set is made up of seven men’s soccer matches, eight women’s soccer matches and seven field hockey.

The Longwood University broadcast schedule is subject to change throughout the season due to weather or game conflicts. Changes will be announced at LongwoodLancers.com and on the main Longwood athletics Twitter account, @LongwoodLancers.

Date          Game                                                         Start Time

21-Aug     Women’s Soccer vs UMBC 2:00 PM
26-Aug     Women’s Soccer vs Wofford 6:00 PM
28-Aug     Field Hockey vs Richmond TBD
29-Aug     Women’s Soccer vs Howard 6:00 PM
4-Sep     Field Hockey vs Temple TBD
7-Sep     Field Hockey vs ODU TBD
8-Sep     Women’s Soccer vs WCU 6:00 PM
13-Sep     Men’s Soccer vs Navy 6:00 PM
21-Sep     Women’s Soccer vs Presbyterian 6:00 PM
23-Sep     Field Hockey vs Ohio TBD
27-Sep     Men’s Soccer vs Liberty 6:00 PM
28-Sep     Women’s Soccer vs Gardner-Webb 6:00 PM
1-Oct     Women’s Soccer vs Winthrop 2:00 PM
5-Oct     Men’s Soccer vs Campbell 7:00 PM
8-Oct     Field Hockey vs Miami TBD
9-Oct     Field Hockey vs LaSalle TBD
12-Oct     Men’s Soccer vs Radford 6:00 PM
15-Oct     Women’s Soccer vs UNC Asheville 1:00 PM
15-Oct     Men’s Soccer vs USC Upstate 4:30 PM
16-Oct     Field Hockey vs Lehigh TBD
21-Oct     Field Hockey vs Kent State TBD
25-Oct     Men’s Soccer vs George Washington 6:00 PM
29-Oct     Men’s Soccer vs Gardner-Webb  6:00 PM​

 

