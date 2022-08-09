Longwood men’s soccer picked to finish strong in Big South

FARMVILLE – The Longwood men’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the Big South conference pre-season poll.

The team finished third a season ago, tying their best regular season finish since joining the Big South in 2012. The Lancers finished 4-3-1 in conference play in 2021 and had key wins over Gardner-Webb and Radford late in the season to secure the team’s first home postseason game in the Big South Tournament.

This edition of the Lancers return 21 letterwinners from last season, seven of which were regular starters. Head coach Jon Atkinson and assistant coach Sean Pierce have brought in a talented class that includes 12 transfers and four freshman to build off of the foundation that was laid in 2021.

The team begins the season with three exhibition matches before opening at East Tennessee State on August 25. The Lancers are on the road for four straight before making their home debut against Navy on September 13 in Farmville.

2022 Big South Pre-Season Men’s Soccer Poll

Team (Points)

Campbell (80) High Point (72) Longwood (55) Presbyterian (45) Winthrop (40) USC Upstate (39) Gardner-Webb (29) Radford (26) UNC Asheville (19)​

