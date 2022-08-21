Longwood field hockey picked to finish fourth

FARMVILLE – Coming off a runner-up finish in the Mid-American Conference Tournament last fall, Longwood field hockey was picked to finish fourth this fall in the MAC Preseason Poll.

Announced on Monday by the MAC office, the Lancers received a pair of first-place votes from the league’s coaches. Longwood was one of three teams to earn votes for the top spot, with both perennial championship contenders Miami (Ohio) and Kent State garnering the other first-place votes. Miami, the reigning champion, took the top spot with a league-high five first-place votes, with the Golden Flashes coming in second.

The Lancers vote tally totaled 38 points, one behind third-place Appalachian State’s 39. Ohio came in fifth, with Ball State, Bellarmine and Central Michigan rounding out the poll.

Longwood has met or exceeded its preseason prediction in four of the past five seasons and holds a 21-15 conference record during that span going back to the 2017 season.

In 2022, the Lancers will attack their schedule under the direction of first-year head coach Miranda Rigg. The roster returns five starters and 16 players from a season ago. Headlining that group are MAC Freshman of the Year Maroussia Walckiers along with All-MAC Second Team selection Sophia Loscher. Along the back line, steady defender Kolbey Donahue also returns for a defense that has routinely been one of the top units in the MAC.

The Lancers begin the 2022 season with a trip to Queens on August 26 before hosting Richmond on Sunday, August 28 at noon.

2022 MAC Field Hockey Preseason Poll