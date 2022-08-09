Lawrence Anthony Barone Sr., 87 of Farmville, formerly of Warren, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 8.

Larry was born March 23, 1935 in Warren, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Anthony and Rose Barone. Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Ann Gibson Barone.

Larry was retired as a machinist for Rexnord after 31 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and listening to all types of music, especially bluegrass. Larry loved helping other people but he especially loved his wife and family.

Larry is survived by his children, Lawrence Anthony Barone Jr. and his wife, Lillian, of Warren, Pennsylvania and Janice Barone Crawley and her husband, Tony, of Farmville and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.