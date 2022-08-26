Joyce Pembelton Morris, 74, went to be with her Lord & Savior on Aug. 22, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Pembelton and her mother, Kitty Pembelton and her husband, Hunter Morris.

She is survived by her three children, Gary Davis (Michelle), Amy Davis and Jaime Davis. She was blessed with one beloved grandson, Wesley Davis and two great grandchildren, Brody Davis and Easton Davis. She was also survived by her two brothers who loved and cherished her, Ronnie Pembelton (Janet) and Ray Pembelton (Susan) and three very special nephews Chris Pembelton (Chassity), Brian Pembelton (April) and Matthew Pembelton.

Joyce was born on Dec. 7, 1947. She was born in Amelia County and lived there her entire life. She graduated from Amelia County High School and attended Smithdeal-Massey Business College in Richmond. After graduating college, she returned to Amelia and went to work for Union Bank & Trust. Joyce loved people and she was a good and kind person who helped many. In 1987, she went to work with then-Amelia County Commissioner of the Revenue Warren Anderson and nine years later, Joyce won election to the office. This would be not just a great accomplishment but also a great honor to serve the people of Amelia County. She possessed the understanding, knowledge and skill and along with the support of many she was elected Amelia County’s Commissioner of Revenue, taking office in 1996. She served for 19 years. Joyce became more than a Commissioner, she became a friend and a trusted source to all who entered her doors. Joyce also served on the Amelia Lions Club for 17 years.

She enjoyed every minute of it and giving back to others. Joyce was a very gracious, caring person. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family and friends. Joyce was filled with love and compassion and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

The service will be held Friday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at the Veteran’s Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to the Amelia Rescue Squad or The Lions Club of Amelia County.