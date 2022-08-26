Janice Fay Oliver, 81 of New Canton, passed away, Monday, Aug. 22.

Fay was born Aug. 1, 1941 in Buckingham. Fay was preceded in death by her loving husband, Spencer Alvin of 50 years.

She is survived by her son, Doug and wife, Wendy Oliver; granddaughter, Sydney; caring and supportive brother, Ray Hudgins and sister in law, Joyce and a loving extended family.

Fay was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend to all and was affectionately known in the Arvonia community as “Auntie”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burley Hudgins and Cassie Stinson Hudgins and her sister, Gladys Hudgins Milbrath.

Fay was a homemaker, care taker of many children in the community, and worked as an aide at Gold Hill Elementary School. She enjoyed baking, playing Bingo and working in her garden.

Her biggest joy was spending time with, the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Sydney and her granddogs, Bella & Junior.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Hall Dillwyn for their devoted care of Fay.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at First Baptist Church, Dillwyn with visitation at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a tribute/memorial donation to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.