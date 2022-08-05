James “Jim” Braxton Ingram, 92 of New Canton, passed away on Aug. 1. Jim was born July 17, 1930 in North Carolina, one of 13 children born to the late Theodore Lyman and Mamie Vickery Ingram.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Hightower Ingram; eight of his siblings, Howard, Elizabeth, Rose, Dorothy, Robert, Nick, Martha and George and many extended family members.

He is survived by his sisters, Ruth, Mary and Nancy; brother, Walter; his children, Janet and husband, Ralph Mason, Jane and late husband, Charles Clayton Bryant, Frances “Elaine” and husband, James Hebert, and Theodore and wife, Betty Maxey Ingram; 10 grandchildren, Jane Bownes, Scott Mason, Kate Andrews, James Bryant, Toby Bryant, Nathan Bryant, Laura Howard, Rebecca Elliott, Sarah Hicks and Alison Jamerson; 13 great grandchildren and as well as many nieces and nephews.

At 20, Jim joined the Army and served during the Korean War. In 1963, he and Shirley moved to Buckingham County, where they raised their family. After retiring from Colonial Pipeline Company where he devoted 30 years, Jim loved to stay busy, building furniture, gardening and maintaining his beautiful 100-year-old home.

God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be; So He put his arms around you and whispered “Come to Me”. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home, 16923 Oak Street, Dillwyn, VA, with internment at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Hickory Hill Nursing Home for their devoted care of Jim. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation to the Arvonia Volunteer Fire Department.