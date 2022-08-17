Indoor walking and pickleball set

The Farmville Recreation Department has started its indoor walking and pickleball programs.

Enjoy walking in a temperature-controlled environment with flat surfacing at our free indoor walking program. Sessions take place Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Fireman’s Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road. Bring a friend and get those laps in.

Pickleball is a fun and increasingly popular sport for all ages that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton. The game is played with two or four people on a badminton sized court using paddles and a wiffle ball. Pickleball sessions are $2 per player. Equipment is provided and no experience is necessary.

Farmville pickleball takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fireman’s Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road.

A program participation form must be completed in order to participate in all programs and classes facilitated by the Town of Farmville Parks and Recreation Department. This form can be found on the farmvilleva.com website and completed online or printed and turned in at the class session or at the Recreation Department Office located at 124 South Street, first floor.

Payments can be made at the Town Treasurer’s Office located at 116 N. Main Street in person via or over the phone by calling (434) 392-3333.

For questions, contact the Recreation Department by phone: (434) 391-1125, or email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department.