Hampden-Sydney players named All-America scholars

HAMPDEN SYDNEY – Hampden-Sydney College graduates John Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount and Hunter Martin of Gloucester, along with rising senior Alex Rubino of Charlotte, North Carolina, have been named 2021-22 Division III Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, as recently announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Ferguson and Martin earned this distinction for the third consecutive year, while this is the second time for Rubino. Ferguson earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and business with a 3.43 grade point average (GPA). He ranked 39th in Division III and 22nd in Region 4 with his 73.93 scoring average through 10 tournaments and 29 rounds. Ferguson posted season-low scores of 69 for 18 holes, 141 for 36 holes, 213 for 54 holes and 295 for 72 holes. He earned one top five and three top 10 individual finishes overall with 10 rounds of par or better. He was previously recognized as All-ODAC First Team as well as the ODAC Ted Keller Sportsman of the Year, and graduated cum laude this past May.

Martin earned a bachelor of science degree in biology with a 3.61 GPA. He ranked 65th in Division III and 30th in Region 4 with his 74.42 scoring average through nine tournaments and 26 rounds. Martin posted season-low scores of 69 (3x) for 18 holes, 139 for 36 holes, 208 for 54 holes and 308 for 72 holes. He earned one top five and two top 10 individual finishes overall with seven rounds of par or better. Hunter was previously recognized as All-ODAC First Team, as well, and he was the ODAC Individual Champion for the second consecutive year, and graduated magna cum laude this past May.

Rubino is majoring in economics and business with a minor in history, and has a 3.53 GPA. He ranked 234th in Division III and 75th in Region 4 with his 76.61 scoring average through 10 tournaments and 28 rounds. Rubino posted season-low scores of 68 for 18 holes, 142 for 36 holes, 216 for 54 holes and 315 for 72 holes. Alex earned four top 20 individual finishes overall with three rounds of par or better.

To be eligible for a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of

3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.