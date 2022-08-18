Garden Club collects plastic film

Buckingham Dillwyn Garden Club members are collecting plastic film for recycling. This is part of a cooperative project with the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs and Trex Company, manufacturer of composite decking and outdoor furniture. Many local organizations are contributing to the effort, including the Buckingham Library, Food Lion, Green Front Furniture, and residents of Yogaville.

The goal is to collect 500 pounds by Sept. 1. Following the August board meeting, Garden Club board members helped project chair Donna McRae-Jones pack 48 pounds of plastic film into her car. From left are Mary Lohr, Suzanne Vandegrift, Donna McRae-Jones, Barbara Wheeler and Jackie Fairbarns.

Taking a tour

The group also gathered on Monday, Aug. 8 for a trip. They toured the greenhouse and cutting flower gardens at Sunrise View Greenhouse and Flower Farm in Cumberland.

Emma Stolzfultz guided the members through the greenhouse and flower fields and supplied information about the plantings. The members then returned to the Extension Office in Buckingham for box lunches, prepared by the Cake Place in Dillwyn, their regular monthly business meeting, and a special surprise coffee mug flower arrangement presented to each member by Jonathan Fitzgerald of Special Touch Florist in Dillwyn.