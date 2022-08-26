Garden Club celebrates a birthday

The July meeting of The Cumberland Garden Club was held at the North Street Press Club in Farmville to celebrate a birthday for one of its members, Hilda Nuckols. In attendance were, from left, Pat Allard, Barbara Daniels, President Mary Ann Emery, E laine Myers, Janet Powers, Nell Spain, Nancy Coxon, Hilda Nuckols and Helen Meinhard. If you are interested in joining The Cumberland Garden Club, meetings are held the last Tuesday of the month at the Cumberland Public Library at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join.