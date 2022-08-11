Foundation held back to school rally

Before starting school this week, students from around Farmville received some help with their supplies. The Carl U. Eggleston Foundation, working with the Prince Edward Elks Lodge #269 and the Manhatten Temple #184, gave away hundreds of backpacks, paper, pens, crayons and other supplies. The event took place Thursday, Aug. 4 and also included Prince Edward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, who encouraged students to listen to their teachers and follow the rules in the upcoming school year. This marks the 21st year the Foundation has given supplies to students before they start classes.