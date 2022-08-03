Explore the hidden world of bats

When picturing a bat, one might think of a vampire-like creature that roams the earth looking for its next victim. But bats are not like that at all.

Bats are beneficial to the ecosystem, and some of them are kind-of cute. Join a ranger and a master naturalist from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at High Bridge Trail State Park to learn about these amazing creatures.

Participants might want to consider trying out the tips on how to invite bats into a specific area after learning how much good that they do.

The visiting master naturalist plans to demonstrate a listening device that identifies different kinds of bats by their unique ultrasonic calls that are beyond the range of human hearing.

Meet at the picnic area in the center of the Camp Paradise parking access.

This event is free, but a parking fee of $5 does apply. For more information about this event or any others, contact the High Bridge Trail State Park office at (434) 315-0457 or email staff at highbridgetrai@dcr.virginia.gov.

