Expert to address Buckingham Ordinance questions

To the Editor:

Ben Price, Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund community organizer, will appear via zoom at the Union Grove Baptist Church this Saturday, Aug. 27. Almost 900 residents have signed the petition to the Board of Supervisors for the rights-based Ordinance to protect Buckingham from the dangers of metallic mining pollution.

Administrator Karl Carter and County Attorney E.M. Wright, and Board members, have been invited to speak with Mr. Price to answer their concerns regarding this process. When presented with the danger to the County from metallic mining, Board members had agreed to explore a gold mining ordinance and expressed that ‘something needs to be put in place’. Their decision now is to wait for the VA General Assembly to act on HB2213.

Is that really the best choice for us here in Buckingham County? Residents can find out this Saturday! They can submit questions to info@vacommunityrights. org, and come to Union Grove Baptist Church, 25220 Shelton Store Road, Buckingham at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 to talk with the expert on community rights.

Chad Oba

Friends of Buckingham