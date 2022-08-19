Employee of the month named

At its August meeting, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors congratulated Prince Edward County employee, Germaine Mobley, for being selected the County’s August Employee of the Month. Mobley works for the County Solid Waste Department at the Rice Convenience Site and has been with the County for twenty-three years.

During the presentation at the Board meeting, County Finance Manager and Employee of the Month Coordinator Crystal Baker, shared that Mobley is the first county employee to be nominated for this recognition by a citizen.

County resident, Vicky Page of Rice, attended the Board meeting and participated in the recognition of Mobley. Page stated, “Ms. Mobley is helpful and courteous and she continues to provide unmatched customer service to all those who use this facility. Prince Edward County is lucky to have such a dedicated and responsible employee.”

“Taking great pride in her work and workplace, Ms. Mobley ensures that the facility is always neat and tidy. No matter the weather, you can count on Ms. Mobley to be there with a ready smile and a willing hand,” continued Page. “Germaine Mobley works by the Golden Rule, treat others as you would like to be treated – with dignity and respect.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer Service, Teamwork, Innovation Initiative, Attitude Displayed, and Positive Action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, contact Crystal Baker at (434) 392-8837.