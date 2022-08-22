Earl Thomas Pickett, 86 of Pamplin, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Barbara Louise Pickett.

Born in Carroll County, Maryland, on Feb.17, 1936, he was the son of the late Dillon Eyler Pickett and Francis Irene Tucker Pickett. He was a member of Pamplin United Methodist Church. Earl graduated from the University of Maryland. He retired from the City of Lynchburg, where he worked as a Horticulturist.

He is survived by a son, Todd D. Pickett and wife, Diann of Pamplin; a daughter-in-law, Beth B. Pickett of Farmville; four grandchildren, Danielle L. Jennings and husband, Joshua, Kate P. Irving and husband, Josh, Taylor P. Emerson and husband, Matthew and Gabrielle Pickett; eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Madelyn, Addie, Michael, Matthew, Mason, Theo and Lizzie; brother, Dillon Pickett and wife, Bonnie; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Hartley all of Baltimore, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Lee Pickett.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael Day officiating.

The family will receive friends at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Diann Pickett.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.