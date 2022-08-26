Duck Derby set for splash down Sept. 16

It’s almost time for the Great Farmville Duck Derby to return. On Friday, Sept. 16, the derby will take place as part of this year’s Heart of Virginia Festival.

The event will get started at 6 p.m. that night at Riverside Park. This fun-for-the-family event offers more than one way to get your ducks in a row. Surprise your favorite neighbor with a flock of yard ducks. For $20, PSR will place four wooden ducks in a yard of your choice.

Local businesses can also make a splash with sponsorships available at multiple levels, starting with Baby Duck for $50 up to Launchpad Duck for $3,000 (with Dewey, Huey, Daisy and Donald levels in between).

Ducks purchased by derby participants will race down the river toward the finish line for prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second, and $250 for third. Ducks are available for purchase at PSR for $5 a piece, six for $25, or a flock of 25 for $100. At 6 p.m. on derby day, volunteers will dump the rubber duckies (numbered by ticket) into the Appomattox River for their paddle to the finish line at Riverside Park. Winners will be announced live at the event.

All Duck Derby proceeds stay in the seven-county region to provide services and programming to aging adults.

Tickets can be purchased at the PSR office at 1413 South Main St. in Farmville, and at Citizens Bank and Trust, and The Southside Virginia Family YMCA.

“The profits stay right here at home with your neighbors,” PSR’s CEO Justine A. Young said. “Proceeds from the Duck Derby allow PSR to provide services not covered by state and federal funds. The derby’s non discretionary funds can be used for purchasing wheelchairs, grab bars and hot water heaters as well as for providing services like repairing steps, yard cleanup and pest control.”

Ducks may be purchased from Piedmont Senior Resources, 1413 South Main St. in Farmville, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., from Monday to Friday. For questions or more information, call (434) 767-5588 or email Jamie Anderson at janderson@psraaa.org.

About Piedmont Senior Resources

Piedmont Senior Resources is a private, non-profit agency that provides supportive services and advocates for persons 60 years and older in Buckingham, Cumberland, Amelia, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Charlotte and Prince Edward counties.