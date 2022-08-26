On Aug. 4, Deaconess Dorothy Moseley Eanes was called to her Heavenly home. She was born on July 7, 1954 in Buckingham County to Phillip and Margaret Jones Moseley. She attended the public school system of Buckingham County, and was a graduate from Carter G. Woodson High School in Buckingham. With hard work, she became nationally certified, and worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Southside Community Hospital, until she retired.

She accepted Christ at an early age at First Liberty Baptist Church in Dillwyn. She later met the love of her life and married Nathaniel Eanes Sr. on Sept. 23, 1972. Their union was strong in faith and family, and they were devoted as parents and grandparents.

Dorothy was preceded in death by: her parents, Phillip and Margaret Moseley; her beloved husband, Nathaniel Eanes and a brother, Thomas Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Nathaniel Eanes, Jr. (Tonya); her daughter, Tirra Eanes; four grandchildren, Khalil Q. Watson, Denae Prater-Eanes, Jordan Jefferson and Olivia Green; her siblings, Arthur Jones (Deloise), Bessie Watson (James), Nannie Woodson (Raleigh); a special devoted cousin who was her namesake, Dorothy Moseley; devoted friends, Minister Gracie Logan and Vincent and Shonda Eanes, who were very near and dear to her heart; brothers-in-law, McCarthy Eanes (Lucy), Rev. Vincent Eanes Sr. (Sheila), Rev. Malvin Eanes (Shirley), and Royal Eanes.; sisters-in law, Thelma Smith, Yvonne Howell (Joe), Sylvia Holman (Richard), Carrie Walker, Gwendolyn Sheppard (Amos), Mary Eanes, Emma Eanes, Phyllicia Eanes, Susan Eanes and Diane Eanes and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held on Aug. 12, at the Farmville Firemen’s Sports Arena, with interment in the Eanes Family Cemetery.

Bland-Reid Funeral Home was in charge of the service.