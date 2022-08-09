Doris Word Pollard, of Roanoke, died on Sunday, Aug. 7.

She was born on June 16, 1925, in Buckingham. Doris graduated from Buckingham Central High School and attended Pan American School for Girls, Richmond.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roy R. Pollard Jr., and is survived by two daughters, their husbands and one son and wife; Linda Myers and Richard, Kathryn Roberts and Kent and William Michael O’Meara and wife, Deborah. She had five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Mrs. Robert Preston Smith of Richmond and her nephews, John Smith and family of North Carolina and Stephen Douglas Smith of Richmond. She is also survived by a niece, Deborah Smith Marshall of North Carolina.

The family would like to thank her dear friend, Alice Motley, for her many years of loving care. Sincerest appreciation is also reserved for her special friend, Michael Robinson. Also, thank you to the staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home for the dedicated care they provided for many years.

Doris will be entombed in the Evergreen Burial Park Chapel of Light.

