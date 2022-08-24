Disturbed about Good

To the Editor:

I am very disturbed about Rep. Bob Good’s support of a private citizen who removed to his home highly classified secrets pertaining to the security of our United States. Mr. Good took an oath to defend us against crimes like this. It is serious, not fake. I am also disappointed in his failure to vote in favor of the bipartisan CHIPs bill, bringing a piece of $39 billion in manufacturing opportunities to Old Dominion companies.

No matter that we in the 5th District need such tech jobs badly. He doesn’t care. Despite devastating fires, tornadoes, floods and droughts, he has done exactly zero to address the climate crisis. He even voted against the bill to reduce medical costs. Good seems to have abandoned us in the Fifth District and joined some tiny posse of do-nothing politicos. He is in loud-talking self-service only to his own ego. I am tired of paying him wages for ignoring the teachings of Jesus. Patriotic citizens and deeper-thinking Christians aren’t scared of lies about election fraud. We must vote Bob Good out of office come November.

Richard Allen III

Charlottesville