Devotional — It’s a time in the middle of a time

“Wars and rumours of wars,” (Matthew 24:6); “Earthquakes in divers places, (Mark 13:8); “Men shall become lovers of themselves,” (2 Timothy 3:2)

My mother, Ruby Forbes, who the family referred to as “Mama Ruby,” had hundreds of sayings and quotations (I like to call them truisms). Many of these sayings were passed down through several generations of her North Carolina family. They were scripture quotations, quotations from old hymns, or the homey wisdom of a senior member or friends of the family.

As we contemplate what is going on in the world today: uncontrollable wild fires in parts of California, Arizona and floods in other areas of the nation, it is important that Christians remind themselves and others that Jesus said, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” He also said, “if two or three of you (Believers) come together, touching and agreeing, I will be in the midst.”

It may be a “Time in The Middle of a Time;” however, it is also a time for Christians everywhere to encourage each other, pray together, and boldly assert our Faith. The outbreak of COVID caused a number of churches to cancel regular worship services on Sunday and during the week. However, God had already put a system in place. As a result, many churches, including my church, Oak Grove Baptist Church, continued to have regular Sunday morning service and midweek service by creatively using the telephone and different computer programs.

That creative determination to continue to worship God “in the beauty of holiness,” has strengthened and empowered the people of God in a manner we have not seen in modern times.

REV. DR. MARY C. “KITTY” SMITH is the Pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Buckingham. She can be reached at kittysacredacres@gmail.com.