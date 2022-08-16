Deputies arrest suspect in Prince Edward Highway murder

PROSPECT – One man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting Monday, Aug. 15. The incident happened in the 10 thousand block of Prince Edward Highway in Prospect.

Prince Edward deputies arrived at the home shortly after 11 a.m. to find 46-year-old Troy A. Banks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad took the Prospect resident from Prince Edward Highway to Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville, where officials said he was pronounced dead.

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. Tony Epps, a suspect has been arrested in the case. Antonio D. Tucker, 23, of Prospect, turned himself in at the courthouse. He’s been charged with first degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tucker is being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville without bond.

Epps said he thanks the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and all others involved for their assistance with this investigation.