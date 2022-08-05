Cumberland couple reaches important milestone

Special anniversary wishes go out this week to Bernard (Butch) and Jannett Pond of Cumberland, who are celebrating 49 years of happiness together.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Cheyene Gough of Wingina and Barbara Daniels of Cumberland will be celebrating their birthdays on Aug. 7, Danielle Edwards of Henrico on Aug. 9 and Kevin Marion of Cumberland and Peggy Emmert of Prospect both having birthdays on Aug. 11.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors, giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Arvon Baptist Church, located at 28350 North James Madison Hwy., in New Canton. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the August program featuring Arvon Baptist Pastor Geoff Bruschi. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn, holds its annual Homecoming Services Aug. 7 with our pastor Tommy Armstrong delivering the 11 a.m. worship service. Following this will be lunch served in the fellowship Hhall with a song service scheduled for 1:30 p.m. with Chris Lewis and Greentop Express. The Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina is our guest speaker for our revival services beginning Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. Special music is nightly at 7 p.m. as follows: Monday, Allan Cooper; Tuesday, Andrew Bowles; Wednesday, the Bryant Family; Thursday, Second Time Around; and Friday, Barry Snoddy.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, is sponsoring a one day bus trip Sept. 15 to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville to see the show “For God and Country.” Praise God and salute our country through song.

The show “For God and Country” celebrates our love for our Savior, honors the red, white and blue and those who fought for our freedoms. A mix of gospel music and patriotic tunes, “For God and Country” is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired. So come and travel with us for a fantastic show.

The total cost includes round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show $92 per person. Pickup points are at the Dillwyn Food Lion and Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. Deadline to register is Sept. 5. Total refunds will be given if the trip is canceled by the Association. For further information contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.