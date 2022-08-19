Community Calendar — Week of August 19, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

AUGUST 19

SOCIAL— Instead of a luncheon, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a ‘no host’ social Friday, Aug. 19. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Tasting Cellar, located at 201 C, Mill St., Farmville. There will be door prizes, with drinks and food available for purchase. Active, former or retired military officers and their family members are invited.

AUGUST 20

AUTO CLUB CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its cruise-in on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. This will be at the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA Storage in Farmville. People are invited to bring their classic or antique cars to show or just stop by and check them out.

REIKI CIRCLE — A Reiki Circle event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will be held in Meherrin. It is an outdoor event and will be canceled in the event of rain. For more information or to register, call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248-7220 to register.

MEATLOAF SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary hosts a drive-through meatloaf supper Saturday, Aug. 20. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and choice of apple, cherry or peach cobbler, all for a donation. To preorder, please call 434-547-8830 or (434) 547-2715.

AUGUST 21

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will feature a guest preacher for their Sunday, Aug. 21 service. Rev. Elvis Bland from Amelia will deliver the message in the 10 a.m. service. Masks are required.

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Salem Methodist Church, located on Ca Ira Road in Buckingham, celebrates homecoming at its 11:15 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 21. Lunch follows the service in the fellowship hall. Revival services follow at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Rev. John Flood is guest speaker. Special music includes Drew Bowles on Monday, All Problems Solved on Tuesday and Barry Snoddy on Wednesday.

HOMECOMING — First Rock Baptist Church, located at 66 First Road Road in Prospect, celebrates homecoming Sunday, Aug. 21. The regular morning worship service starts at 11 a.m., with a guest choir. The afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dary Brown, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Pamplin, delivering the message. His choir and congregation will accompany him.

HOMECOMING — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. It will be an outdoor service and there will be no afternoon service that day.

HOMECOMING — St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will hold homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 21, beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Maurice Finney will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, will celebrate their 175th homecoming Sunday, Aug. 21. There will be a service at 11 a.m. with a covered dish dinner to follow.

HOMECOMING — Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 349 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 21. The park and praise service will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Minister Jason Holman of Promise Land Baptist Church in Amelia as the guest speaker. To-go plates will be available after the service.

AUGUST 21 – 24

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Baptist Union Baptist Church, located at 125 Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn, celebrates homecoming at the 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 worship service. There is no dinner following the service and no afternoon service. Revival services are Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning with prayer and praise at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The revivalist is Minister Sandy Patterson from Dillwyn Holy Temple Church who will deliver the preached word. The Rev. Timothy I. Jackson Sr. is the pastor.

AUGUST 22 – 26

REVIVAL — Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold revival Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest ministers for the week include Rev. Alvin Witcher Jr. on Monday, Rev. Cetric Gayles on Tuesday, Rev. Dr. Patrick Bland on Wednesday, Pastor Earl Walker on Thursday and Pastor Jerry Streat on Friday.

AUGUST 22 – 24

REVIVAL — St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2532 Saint Andrews Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services Monday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 25. Services begin at 7 p.m. each night, with Rev. Lloyd Wesley delivering the message.

AUGUST 27

QUILT GROUP — The Appreciation Quilt Group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at First Baptist Church, located at 815 N. Main St. in South Boston. The group makes throw-size quilts for veterans in appreciation of their service to our country. New volunteers are always welcome, with no experience necessary. For more information, email spboelte@gmail.com or call (540) 272-9169.

AUGUST 29

CASUALTY CARE CLASS — How would you respond to an active shooter? What’s the best way to help someone who’s been shot? The Farmville Police Department will help answer those questions in a Monday, Aug. 29 training session. From 8 a.m. to noon, the department will hold a “Civilian Response to Casualty Care” class. That’ll be held at the department, located at 116 N. Main Street in Farmville. The event is free and open to the public. While it is free, residents are asked to register by calling the police department at (434) 392-3332.

AUGUST 30

SOIL AND WATER MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public is invited.

SEPTEMBER 1

LUNCH AND LEARN — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners will sponsor a “Lunch and Learn-Tasting Tomatoes” program on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event starts at noon in the conference room of the Virginia Cooperative Extension office. That’s in the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. People are invited to bring lunch, enjoy an hour of learning about tomatoes and meet fellow gardeners.

SEPTEMBER 4

HOMECOMING — Oakwood United Methodist Church, located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia, holds its 110th homecoming at the 11 a.m. service, Sept. 4. The church’s former pastor, the Rev. Dennis Lipke, is the guest speaker. A luncheon follows the service and people are encouraged to mask.

SEPTEMBER 10

VOICES OF UNITY ANNIVERSARY — The Voices of Unity will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a concert on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event begins at 4 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 9 Mahan Road in Farmville. There is no cost and all are invited to attend.

WALK FOR LIFE FARMVILLE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will hold their 2022 Walk for Life in Farmville on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the Main Street entrance of High Bridge Trail. For more information, call (434) 391-1011 or visit www.pscsupport.org/events/

SEPTEMBER 15

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM MEETING — Historic Buckingham will hold its fall membership meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. A Brunswick Stew sale will take place before the meeting at 5:30 p.m., at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside. The Wayside is located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner. All Historic Buckingham members, guests and prospective members are invited to attend.

SEPTEMBER 16

GREAT DUCK DERBY — The 2022 Great Farmville Duck Derby will be held at Riverside Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The event begins at 6 p.m., with single ducks available for purchase at $5 and a pack of 6 for $25. If you want a flock of 25, that’s $100. The winner with the first place duck gets $1,000, with $500 going for second place and $250 to third place. All money raised from the event will go to community programs organized by Piedmont Senior Resources and the Farmville Jaycees. To buy a duck, drop by Piedmont Senior Resources at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville or call (434) 767-5588.

SEPTEMBER 17

WALK FOR LIFE BUCKINGHAM — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will hold their 2022 Walk for Life in Buckingham on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the Central Virginia Christian School. For more information, call (434) 391-1011 or visit www.pscsupport.org/events/

SEPTEMBER 24

WINE FESTIVAL — The Barksdale Cancer Foundation is holding its annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip,” from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Osborne Street Park in Keysville. Organizers have booked four local wineries this year. Tasting and non-tasting tickets may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Note that the link is not supported through Google; so use an alternate web browser when purchasing tickets). Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate; non-tasting ticket pricing is the same at the gate.

PIG ROAST — Piedmont Habitat for Humanity will have a pig roast on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Farmville Community Marketplace. That’s located at 213 North Street in Farmville. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature The Holiday Band, along with food from the Fishing Pig and drinks from Three Roads Brewing. Tickets are $30 per adult and can be purchased at piedmonthabitat.org. Proceeds will go to help Piedmont Habitat.

OCTOBER 1

DAIRY DAY — The Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, holds Dairy Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with cheese tasting, ice cream, butter making and milk goats on hand. Residents can also talk to farmers and ask questions. It’s $5 to get in and the event is capped at 30 people. To get in, call (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The group will not hold their monthly meeting for August, but will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.