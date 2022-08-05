Community Calendar — The week of August 5, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

AUGUST 5 – 7

REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries, located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, continues a tent revival Aug. 5 and 7. Services start at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 and at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7. The Aug. 5 speaker is Apostle Shelley Johnson of Henrico; and Sunday worship and communion is Aug. 7 by Pastor Gloria Eanes. Lunch is served after the Sunday service. All are welcome to attend.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. Music provided by Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 6

SUMMER NIGHT STARLIGHT — The Crewe Astronomy Club meets at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 gazing at the stars and learning about the night sky using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center, located at 6541 Saylers Creek Road in Rice. Guests have the opportunity to look upon the red planet Mars, the planet Saturn with its beautiful rings and the planet Jupiter with its many moons. For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

AUGUST 7

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton holds a homecoming service at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7 with former Pastor Jerry Stewart as guest speaker. Lunch will be in the social hall following the service. Revival services are Monday through Wednesday nights. Geoff Bruschi is guest speaker all three nights. Music on Monday night is Malachi. Tuesday night is Shelby Taylor and Mark Waldrop, while Wednesday night is Lynn Cooper. Services will start at 7 p.m. each night.

AUGUST 7 – 10

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — First Liberty Baptist Church in Dillwyn holds a homecoming service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7. The guest speaker is Co-Pastor Sandra James of Canaan Soul Station in Kents Store and she will be accompanied by her congregation. Lunch will be served immediately following the service. There will be no afternoon service. The church also holds a revival starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug. 10. Each night the prayer and praise service starts at 7 p.m. followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The guest revivalist is Elder Jason Lewis, associate pastor of the Temple of Deliverance, H.C.G., in Mineral. For the safety of all wearing a mask is required as well as social distancing and temperature checks.

AUGUST 7 – 12

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn celebrates homecoming Sunday, Aug. 7, with worship service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the fellowship hall and then a song service to follow at 1:30 p.m. featuring Chris Lewis and Greentop Express. Revival services are Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12 with the Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina as guest speaker. We will have special music each night beginning at 7 p.m. as follows: Monday, Allan Cooper; Tuesday, Andrew Bowles; Wednesday, the Bryant Family; Thursday, the Wells Family; and Friday, Barry Snoddy.

AUGUST 8

GARDEN CLUB MEETING — The Buckingham-Dilwyn Garden Club’s August meeting is at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. It’ll be located at Sunrise View Greenhouse and Flower Farm, 1515 Ca Ira Road in Cumberland. Following the meeting is lunch at the Extension office in Buckingham. For more information about Garden Club activities, contact Club co-president Jackie Fairbarns at (434) 969-4189.

AUGUST 10 – 12

REVIVAL — Mount Zion Second Baptist Church located at 3753 Green Bay Road, holds a three-night revival beginning at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 12.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the Stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, Aug. 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities begin around 8 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the courthouse. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

AUGUST 13

GAYRAGE SALE — Farmville Pride will be having a “gayrage” sale as a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 808 High Street in Farmville.

AUGUST 14 – 17

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Sharon Baptist located on Plank Road in Cumberland celebrates Homecoming at the 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 worship service. There will be no dinner following the service and no afternoon service. Revival services are Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning with prayer and praise at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalist is the Rev. Gary Harmon of Level Run Baptist Church.

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road in Farmville celebrates its annual homecoming at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, with Pastor Rev. Cetric Gayles preaching the holy word. Dinner follows the morning service. There also are revival services for three nights, Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. with prayer and praise and the worship service at 7:30 p.m. The speakers are the Rev. Vatell Allen on Monday, the Rev. Irma Watson on Tuesday and the Rev. Walter Barrett on Wednesday.

AUGUST 14

HOMECOMING — New Hope Baptist Church located at 2072 Abilene Road in Keysville celebrates homecoming service with worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Vatell Allen will be the speaker for the day.

HOMECOMING — Beautiful Plain Baptist Church, located at 333 Thomas Jefferson Hwy. in Charlotte Court House, celebrates homecoming at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. James Hurt will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING — Sulphur Spring Baptist Church, located at 1743 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect, holds its homecoming service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Timothy R. Walker delivers the message, with lunch served afterwards. There is no second service.

AUGUST 16

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society meets at 7 p.m.. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The meeting is at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. Kathreen Mirate, originally from the Philippines, now resides in Farmville and has recently released a book. She plans to introduce her new book and have copies for sale. The featured speaker is Nat Carter of Farmville. He plans a presentation on the Carter Family of Prince Edward County. The meeting is open to the public. There are drawings for various door prizes and refreshments will be available.

AUGUST 18

FIELD TO VASE — On Thursday, Aug. 18 the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville is having a field to vase program from 9 to 11 a.m. Come prepared to be outside. Learn to grow great Zinnias and Sunflowers and create bouquets straight from your field. You must register and pay by Friday, Aug. 12. Cost is $10. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 20

REIKI CIRCLE — A Reiki Circle event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will be held in Meherrin. It is an outdoor event and will be canceled in the event of rain. For more information or to register, call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248-7220 to register.

AUGUST 20

MEATLOAF SUPPER — The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary hosts a drive-through meatloaf supper Saturday, Aug. 20. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and choice of apple, cherry or peach cobbler, all for a donation. To preorder, please call 434-547-8830 or 434-547-2715.

AUGUST 21

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Salem Methodist Church, located on Ca Ira Road in Buckingham, celebrates homecoming at its 11:15 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 21. Lunch follows the service in the fellowship hall. Revival services follow at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Rev. John Flood is guest speaker. Special music includes Drew Bowles on Monday, All Problems Solved on Tuesday and Barry Snoddy on Wednesday.

AUGUST 21

HOMECOMING — First Rock Baptist Church, located at 66 First Road Road in Prospect, celebrates homecoming Sunday, Aug. 21. The regular morning worship service starts at 11 a.m., with a guest choir. The afternoon service begins at 2:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dary Brown, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Pamplin, delivering the message. His choir and congregation will accompany him.

AUGUST 21 – 24

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL — Baptist Union Baptist Church, located at 125 Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn, celebrates homecoming at the 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 worship service. There is no dinner following the service and no afternoon service. Revival services are Monday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning with prayer and praise at 7 p.m., followed by worship service at 7:30 p.m. The revivalist is Minister Sandy Patterson from Dillwyn Holy Temple Church who will deliver the preached word. The Rev. Timothy I. Jackson Sr. is the pastor.

AUGUST 27

QUILT GROUP — The Appreciation Quilt Group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at First Baptist Church, located at 815 N. Main St. in South Boston. The group makes throw-size quilts for veterans in appreciation of their service to our country. New volunteers are always welcome, with no experience necessary. For more information, email spboelte@gmail.com or call (540) 272-9169.

SEPTEMBER 4

HOMECOMING — Oakwood United Methodist Church, located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia, holds its 110th homecoming at the 11 a.m. service, Sept. 4. The church’s former pastor, the Rev. Dennis Lipke, is the guest speaker. A luncheon follows the service and people are encouraged to mask.

SEPTEMBER 24

WINE FESTIVAL — The Barksdale Cancer Foundation is holding its annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip,” from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Osborne Street Park in Keysville. Organizers have booked four local wineries this year. Tasting and non-tasting tickets may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Note that the link is not supported through Google; so use an alternate web browser when purchasing tickets). Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate; non-tasting ticket pricing is the same at the gate.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.