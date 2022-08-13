Community Band calls for musicians

Longwood University’s Wygal Hall is ringing once again on Monday nights with the tantalizing toe-tapping tunes of the Heart of Virginia Community Band.

The band, comprised of amateur musicians who enjoy brushing up on their musical skills, rehearses each Monday evening from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Wygal Room 104.

Formed in 2014, the community band is a mainstay of community events, including the Heart of Virginia Festival. The band also performs regularly in downtown Farmville during the holidays, and typically holds concerts in the fall, winter and spring.

Music Director David Ganzert expressed the need for additional musicians to join the band. “We know that many community members played music in high school or college and are just waiting to dust off their instruments and play again,” he said. “We welcome musicians in every area. And it’s a lot of fun!”

The band operates in partnership with the Longwood Center for Community Music (LCCM).

“The Heart of Virginia Community Band is a staple in the Farmville community,” said LCCM Director Dr. Kristen Topham. “It is a wonderful way for musicians of all abilities and experience levels to get together and have fun making music.”

The band’s first performance will be at the Heart of Virginia Festival on Sept. 17. A full lineup of concerts and events will be released soon.

For more information, contact Publicity Chair Brent Roberts at (434) 395-2083 or brentsroberts@hotmail.com.