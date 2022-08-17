Catherine Swartzentruber Troyer, 89 of Farmville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jonas and Anna Swartzentruber, one grandchild, one great grandchild; her siblings, Eldon, Lloyd, Susan, Norman, Ray, Bertha and Noah and her daughter-in-law, Linda.

She is survived by her children, Sharon, Julius (Twila), Nelson (Ellen), Eli (Barbara), James (Vera), Linda and Keren, all of Farmville; 18 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and her brothers, Daniel (Marie) of Montezuma, Georgia, and Merlin of Abbeville, South Carolina.

Catherine received Christ as her Savior at a young age. She was a Christian example of hospitality to family, church and others. Her grandchildren will always remember her hot chocolate, on cold nights, and ice cream bars and nutty buddies. Catherine was known as a faithful prayer warrior, especially for her family and church, and was a faithful companion and wife for 63 years. When we said, “I love you,” mom would often say, “I love you more!”

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Farmville Mennonite Church, 12199 Francisco Road, Farmville, where services were held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m., with interment in the church cemetery.

