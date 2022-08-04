Bowles receives scholarship

Kemani Bowles, graduating senior of Prince Edward County High School, is the recipient of the 2022 Cosby Educational Trust Scholarship. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,500, is awarded to a graduating senior in the class of 2022, who will be pursuing higher education through college or technical school.

The Cosby Education Trust is an endowment founded and funded by the children and grandchildren of the late Rev. Grant and Ella Cosby in their memory. The Rev. Cosby was a Baptist minister who pastored churches in Cumberland, Buckingham and Prince Edward counties.

Kemani, the daughter of Kemsy and Valerie Bowles, will attend Howard University this fall.