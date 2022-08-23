Betty Jo Glenn, 54 of Prospect, passed away on Aug. 17. She was a hard-working and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Jackson Hammonds Sr. and Reva Mae Hammonds; siblings, Oscar and Joyce Hammonds and Angela Kidd and step-grandson, Kenny Townsend.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Glenn; children, Tracey Gullixon (Bryan) and Ashley and Chelsea Robertson; step-children, Crystal Townsend (Paul), Danielle Hogan (Bill), Daniel Edward Glenn III (Ashley) and Rebecca Reames (Wes); grandchildren, Jasmine Gullixon and Bryan Daniel Gullixon Jr.; step-grandchildren, Hunter Townsend, Julianna Southall, Ashby Hogan, Lilah Glenn, Daniel Edward Glenn IV, Lacey Glenn and Anna, Allie and Addison Reames and siblings, Lewis Hammonds Jr., Robert, Bobby and Alfred Hammonds, Brenda Crawford and Deborah Reames.

Special thanks to Mimi Lehman and Kitty Walker for all of their love, care and support.

A celebration of her life was held Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m., at Prospect Cemetery. Family night was held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m.