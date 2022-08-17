Back to school prayer

Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022

By Staff Report

This past week, Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, put together a prayer for kids of all ages as they started school again.

A PRAYER FOR CHILDREN GOING TO SCHOOL:

Dear Jesus, you who promise to be with me always,

I pray that you would be with me today as I go to school.

Bless my going and my coming. Bless my learning and my playing.

Please protect my heart from fear. Please keep me safe. Please give me good friends.

Give me joy this day and thank you for loving me from head to toe. In your name. Amen.

A PRAYER FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE STUDENTS:

O Lord, you who promise to be with me always, be with me this day as I begin my schoolwork.

Keep me in health, I pray, and keep me from harm.

In all that I do and say, may I love you with all my heart, mind, soul, and strength, and may I love my neighbor as myself, so that I might fulfill your purposes for me

and your calling on my life as a student. In Christ’s name. Amen.

