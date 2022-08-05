Adventures for the younger children set

Nature Tykes is a new activity for youth ages 4-7 years old. Younger children often get left out of recreational activities. But at the same time, they’re the ones with so much curiosity and creativity and so much to learn.

This free program is held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at Bear Creek Lake State Park in Cumberland and lasts about one hour. Activities feature age appropriate inquiry and exploration as well as nature crafts. All materials are provided. Participants need to bring their own snacks and water. Participants must wear footwear that covers the toes.

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult who is welcome to participate. Advance registration is not required, but is requested by calling the park office at 804-492-4410. Daily parking rates apply.

For more information, call (804) 492-5919 or email bearcreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.