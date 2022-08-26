Abernathy honored as first recipient of Schinabeck scholarship

Published 2:52 pm Friday, August 26, 2022

By Staff Report

Nicholas Abernathy, of Red Oak, recently graduated from Southside Virginia Community College’s Power Line Worker Training School and was the first recipient of the Todd Schinabeck Memorial Scholarship. Schinabeck, a graduate of Prince Edward County High School, also graduated from SVCC’s Power Line Worker Training School in July of 2020. He was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident in October of 2021. Family and friends created the scholarship in his memory to assist others in pursuing this profession. For more information on the Todd Brandon Schinabeck Memorial Scholarship contact the Southside Virginia Community College Foundation at (434) 949-1051.

