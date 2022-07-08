Wise inducted into 4-H all stars

During the 100th Virginia 4-H State Congress, held at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg June 21-24, Tanner Wise of Buckingham was inducted/tapped into the Virginia 4-H All Star organization.

“4-H All Stars is an honor/service organization,” according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension website. “Membership in 4-H All Stars is the highest recognition that a Virginia 4-H’er can achieve. Virginia 4-H All Stars is service oriented and volunteer operated. The All Star’s goal is to contribute to positive youth development through ‘service’ to the 4-H program of which they are a part. The 4-H program becomes the springboard from which an All Star jumps to other areas of service to people throughout his/her lifetime. The 4-H All Star organization strives for a cooperative effort with the 4-H program in all areas.”

Tanner Wise is a second generation Virginia 4-H All Star and served as president of the Buckingham/Cumberland 4-H Livestock Club during the 2021-2022 club year. He is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Poplar View Farm LLC.

For more information about 4-H, please contact the local county’s Virginia Cooperative Extension office.