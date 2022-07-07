William “Billy” H. Flippin, of Farmville, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, July 4. He was born in Amelia on July 4, 1932 to the late Ardice and Elsie Handy Flippin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Flippin; sisters, Rachel McMillian and Doris McMillian, all of Amelia County, and a step grandson, Stacy B. Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred M. Flippin; son, Harlan (Anita) Flippin; stepdaughter, Wanda (John) Thompson; son, Al (Phyllis) Mason; grandson, Dustin (Carmen) Flippin; stepgrandson, Shawn Thompson; great granddaughters, Emy and Masy Flippin; step great granddaughter, Stacy C. Thompson; brothers, Dick (Mitzie) Flippin and Tommy (Shirley) Flippin; sister, Patsy Aaron and Calvin and also many nieces and nephews.

Billy never met a stranger and was always ready to tell stories of days gone by. He retired from Southern States of Amelia and was a member of Amelia County Rescue Squad for many years. Billy loved to hunt and fish and he was very good at both. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice. Billy suffered with COPD for many years. He put up a good fight and fought it till the end. Billy has left a lot of good friends in Amelia and Farmville. He will be truly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9, at noon, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m., in Pisgah Baptist Church, Rice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.