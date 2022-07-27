Tigers place six athletes on academic all-state team

Hampden-Sydney College placed six individuals on the 2021-22 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State team. The Tigers recognized include recent graduates Tyler Brice of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Brendan Dudding of McLean, Henry Hitt of Annapolis, Maryland, Max Lipscomb of Virginia Beach, Hunter Martin of Gloucester and Woody Parsons of Virginia Beach.

Brice, a three-year member of the tennis team, earned a bachelor of arts degree in government with a minor in rhetoric while attaining a 3.94 grade point average (GPA). He was named a 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete, and is a three-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Brice graduated magna cum laude this past May.

Dudding, a four-year member of the football team, earned a bachelor of arts degree in government with a minor in rhetoric while attaining a 3.98 GPA. He was named a member of the 2022 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, and is a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Dudding graduated summa cum laude this past May.

Hitt, a four-year member of the lacrosse team, earned a bachelor of arts degree in government and foreign affairs with a minor in astronomy while attaining a 3.58 GPA. He was named a 2022 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Scholar All-American, and is a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Hitt graduated magna cum laude this past May.

Lipscomb, a four-year member of the baseball team, earned a bachelor of science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry while attaining a 3.87 GPA. He was a Third Team All-ODAC selection in 2021, and is a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Lipscomb graduated summa cum laude this past May.

Martin, a four-year member of the golf team, earned a bachelor of science degree in biology while attaining a 3.61 GPA. He was a Second Team PING All-American in 2020, two-time All-Region (2020-21), three-time Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar (2020-22), three-time First Team All-ODAC (2020-22), two-time ODAC Championship Individual Champion (2021-22), and a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Martin graduated magna cum laude this past May.

Parsons, a four-year member of the swimming team, earned a bachelor of arts degree in history with minors in pre-law and public policy while attaining a 3.60 GPA. He was First Team All-ODAC (1650 Free) in 2019, Third Team (200 Fly) in 2020 and Second Team (100 Fly) in 2021, and is a four-time ODAC All-Academic Team honoree. Parsons graduated magna cum laude this past May.

VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. VaSID Academic All-State honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and are sophomores or above. This year’s honorees include 222 student-athletes from 37 schools.