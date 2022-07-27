SVCC nurse pinning ceremonies

Each year, the pinning ceremonies recognize the long hours of hard work and dedication that it takes to become a graduate of Southside Virginia Community College’s associate in applied science in nursing (ADN) program. After having virtual ceremonies for the last two years, SVCC was excited to have the ceremonies back on campus and celebrate with the graduates and their families in person.

Jennifer Fox of Blackstone, Dylan Pahe of Victoria and Jasmine Daniel of South Boston, were recognized with John J. Cavan Nursing Student Graduate Awards. Dr. Cavan, former SVCC president, was instrumental in the development and expansion of the college’s associate degree in nursing program. Recipients of the award were chosen by their classmates and instructors. They exemplify the core components of the nursing program, understanding that, while firmly based in science and the arts, the essence of nursing is caring and compassionate patient-centered care.

During SVCC’s practical nursing (PN) pinning ceremony, Sharyan Daniel was awarded the Archer Practical Nursing Award. Daniel, a graduate of Bluestone High School and a resident of South Hill, was selected by members of the practical nursing faculty.

This award, which provides monetary assistance for fees associated with and required for licensure exams, was established by Patricia Archer, a long time nurse and educator who for many years was a vital part of Southside Virginia Community College’s practical nursing and nurse aide programs. The recipient of the award demonstrates dedication to the profession, exhibits a professional attitude and shows initiative in all aspects of the program.