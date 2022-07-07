Summer adventures at High Street Theatre

Summer is a time for adventure at High Street Theatre. Seek pirate treasure while evading a crime family with “The Goonies” at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, and at 3 p.m., Friday, July 15, or join four friends in 1959 for a very different type of journey in the classic coming of age film “Stand by Me” on at 7 p.m., Friday, July 15. Admission and popcorn are free for everyone.

Pirates are not confined to the Caribbean in the Goonies, a fast-paced Steven Spielberg 1980s blockbuster that imagines a world of adventure lying beneath a very average neighborhood known as the Goon Docks. After they find a 17th century doubloon and an old treasure map, the Goonies kids set off on a quest to save their homes from foreclosure by finding the hidden pirate booty of legendary One-Eyed Willy. Hunts for pirate treasure are seldom easy, and the Goonies soon find themselves trying to keep ahead of the Fratelli crime family as they search for the hidden riches. “The Goonies” is rated PG for adventure violence, frightening images, language, some suggestive content, smoking and brief drug references.

Based on Stephen King’s 1982 semi-autobiographical novella “The Body,” “Stand by Me” opens with Gordie Lachance reading a newspaper article about a stabbing incident that leads him to reflect on a life changing Labor Day weekend hike with his best friends in 1959…as they try to find the body of a missing boy. The award winning film – widely considered one of the best of the 1980s – features strong performances from an ensemble cast led by Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell, with Kiefer Sutherland and John Cusack in supporting roles. Both a box office and critical success, it is also notable for being Stephen King’s favorite film adaptation of one of his books. “Stand by Me” is rated R for strong language, violence, sexual references, crude humor, adult themes, teen smoking/drinking, and an extended scene involving mass vomiting during a pie eating contest.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by a responsible guardian.

Schedules, film trailers, and details about the ratings can be found on the LCVA website and Facebook page, or by scanning the QR on the exterior of the theater. The Summer Days and Nights series is made possible in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Haley Auto Mall, and Caryn’s Bridals, Formals & Tuxedos.

About High Street Theatre:

The High Street Theatre (HST) is Longwood University’s flexible use theater space. Its mission is to engage a diverse community through accessible and inclusive programs, including film, performance, and other forms of visual arts. The theater is located at 102 ½ High Street in Farmville. Admission to the High Street Theatre is free for all. For additional information, please visit LCVA’s website at https://lcva.longwood.edu/. The space may also be reserved for private functions when it is not otherwise in use. Facility rental inquiries should be directed to Lorrie Watson at watsonlc@longwood.edu.